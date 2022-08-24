Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 152,718 SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.21% of SeaWorld Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $89,764,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,997,000 after purchasing an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 269,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 236,974 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,706,000 after buying an additional 232,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,282,000 after buying an additional 205,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded up $2.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. 14,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,335. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 2.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $490,560. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

