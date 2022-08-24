Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 29,870 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,870 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,928,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,489,000 after buying an additional 22,449 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGV stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,072. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.00. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HGV. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

