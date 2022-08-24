Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 90,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of TriNet Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,958. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.21. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $32,685.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,971.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,828 shares in the company, valued at $17,072,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $32,685.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,792,971.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,296 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

