Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after purchasing an additional 187,039 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 108,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,791. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $369.51 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.90.

About Roper Technologies

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

