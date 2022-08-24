Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.37

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 6255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 58.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Featured Stories

