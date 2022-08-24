Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.37

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.39, with a volume of 6255 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on PDM. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust
In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $39,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 226,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 58.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
