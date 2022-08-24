Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,101,000 after buying an additional 6,774,779 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,117,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,043,000 after purchasing an additional 159,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,692,000 after purchasing an additional 49,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after purchasing an additional 305,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,478,000 after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PNW. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.74. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

