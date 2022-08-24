Piper Sandler Lowers II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $70.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on IIVI. TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of II-VI to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $54.89. 118,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. II-VI has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $75.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.
