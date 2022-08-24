PirateCash Price Hits $0.0076 (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $196,612.34 and approximately $67.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

