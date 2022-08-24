PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $678,527.49 and $26.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,648.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.81 or 0.00618084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00259741 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00020247 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

