Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,790 ($21.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 551.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,643.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,547.22. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,241.50 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,848 ($22.33).

Get Plus500 alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plus500

In other news, insider Tami Gottlieb acquired 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,830 ($22.11) per share, with a total value of £10,119.90 ($12,228.01).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's Plus500 Invest, an online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Stories

