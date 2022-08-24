PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading 8.3% Higher

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82. 1,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PMVP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 26,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $418,210.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,588.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $30,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

