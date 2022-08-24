PolkaWar Price Tops $0.0065 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $543,115.23 and $124,781.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771216 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016718 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

