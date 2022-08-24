PolkaWar Price Tops $0.0065 (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $543,115.23 and $124,781.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004657 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00771216 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00016718 BTC.
PolkaWar Coin Profile
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
