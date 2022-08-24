PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.63

PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.63 and traded as high as C$3.83. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 264 shares changing hands.

PolyMet Mining Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$396.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.83.

PolyMet Mining (TSE:POM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that PolyMet Mining Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

