Post Holdings Partnering (NYSE:PSPC) Trading Up 0.1%

Post Holdings Partnering Co. (NYSE:PSPC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 4,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 27,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Post Holdings Partnering Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Get Post Holdings Partnering alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Post Holdings Partnering

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,521,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 390.2% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings Partnering Company Profile

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Post Holdings Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.