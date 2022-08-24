Potentiam Tops One Day Volume of $19,061.00 (PTM)

Potentiam (PTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, Potentiam has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Potentiam has a total market capitalization of $378,025.61 and $19,061.00 worth of Potentiam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Potentiam coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00762715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016161 BTC.

About Potentiam

Potentiam’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,025,902 coins. Potentiam’s official Twitter account is @Potentiam_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Potentiam is https://reddit.com/r/Potentiam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Potentiam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Potentiam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Potentiam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Potentiam using one of the exchanges listed above.

