Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.71

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as high as $1.74. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 13,152 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

