Privapp Network Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (bPRIVA)

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Privapp Network coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001061 BTC on popular exchanges. Privapp Network has a total market capitalization of $340,830.00 and $43,221.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Privapp Network has traded 14% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
About Privapp Network
Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.
Privapp Network Coin Trading
