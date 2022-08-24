Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.72

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.72 and last traded at $52.16, with a volume of 19104 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RXDX. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Prometheus Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,700.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXDX. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,800,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 250,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,898,000 after purchasing an additional 42,789 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,064,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

