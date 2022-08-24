Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $121.00 million-$129.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.27 million.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

NYSE:PRLB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.02. 1,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,599. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 1.28. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRLB. StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.