Proton (XPR) Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $48.61 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Proton has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,440.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077400 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 13,274,480,724 coins and its circulating supply is 13,824,187,402 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Proton

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

