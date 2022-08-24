ProximaX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83,820.00 (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $83,820.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

