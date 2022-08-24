Proxy (PRXY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $133,596.00

Proxy (PRXY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Proxy has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Proxy coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges. Proxy has a total market cap of $158,386.04 and approximately $133,596.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Proxy Profile
Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Proxy Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Proxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.