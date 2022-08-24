Proxy (PRXY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $133,596.00

Proxy (PRXY) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Proxy has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Proxy coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002526 BTC on major exchanges. Proxy has a total market cap of $158,386.04 and approximately $133,596.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Proxy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00777677 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Proxy Profile

Proxy’s total supply is 2,391,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,423 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.