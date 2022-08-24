Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells $70,702.87 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tamara Hughes Gustavson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of Public Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.09. 603,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,330. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.69. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $292.32 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

