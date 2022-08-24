Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $65.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

PUBGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Publicis Groupe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of PUBGY stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.5066 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

