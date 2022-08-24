Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Financial Review

Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86%

Risk and Volatility

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.3% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Owl Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78

Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $16.31, suggesting a potential upside of 36.51%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Puhui Wealth Investment Management and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.03 million 4.93 -$4.74 million N/A N/A Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 20.26 -$376.17 million ($0.20) -59.75

Puhui Wealth Investment Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises, as well as offers trust plans and asset management plans. It also manages funds for individuals and corporate clients, as well as provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

