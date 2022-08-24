Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.93

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.93 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 7.20 ($0.09). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 7.54 ($0.09), with a volume of 259,582 shares.

Pure Gold Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.84. The company has a market capitalization of £51.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27.

About Pure Gold Mining

(Get Rating)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.