Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Shares Down 1.8%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.90 and last traded at $31.90. 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

Institutional Trading of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.