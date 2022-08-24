Quark (QRK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $83,819.00

Quark (QRK) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $980,308.06 and approximately $83,819.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,210,241 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

