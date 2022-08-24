QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.
QuoteMedia Stock Performance
QMCI stock remained flat at $0.18 on Wednesday. 53,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,707. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
About QuoteMedia
