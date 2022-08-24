QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Noble Financial

Equities research analysts at Noble Financial started coverage on shares of QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $0.35 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 94.44% from the company’s previous close.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

QMCI stock remained flat at $0.18 on Wednesday. 53,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,707. QuoteMedia has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

About QuoteMedia

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

