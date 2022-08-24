Radicle (RAD) Reaches Market Cap of $75.71 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $75.71 million and approximately $8.04 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00010775 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 13% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,761.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003819 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00128429 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00033586 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00075429 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle (RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,286,226 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
