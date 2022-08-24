Railgun (RAIL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.96 Million

Railgun (RAIL) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Railgun coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Railgun has a total market cap of $39.96 million and approximately $447,106.00 worth of Railgun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Railgun has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,701.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00128583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00074653 BTC.

RAIL is a coin. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. Railgun’s total supply is 57,500,000 coins. Railgun’s official Twitter account is @railgun_project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Railgun is a collection of smart contracts that verify zero-knowledge proofs, allowing users to make send or receive transactions without revealing any assets, amounts, or identities and interact with smart contracts such as those used for DEX trading, yield farming and other dApps (decentralized Apps), in much the same way. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Railgun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Railgun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Railgun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

