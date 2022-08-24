Rally Price Reaches $0.0354 on Exchanges (RLY)

Rally (RLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 15% against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $113.56 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rally

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,903,223 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp. The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rally Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

