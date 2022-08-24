Raymond James Boosts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$34.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FQVLF. CIBC lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

FQVLF traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.80. 17,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,772. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

