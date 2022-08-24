Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 709.30% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $52,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QQQM opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91.

