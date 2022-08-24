Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $41,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,931,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after acquiring an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.92.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

