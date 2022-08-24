Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $53,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,540,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,766,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,270 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,415,000. Finally, Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC now owns 2,243,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,575,000 after purchasing an additional 981,500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

