Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $51,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,902,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after buying an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 662,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,396,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.54.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

