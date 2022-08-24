Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $43.50 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 273,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $43,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.11 and a 1-year high of $176.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.25.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

