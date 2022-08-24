Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $44,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.45.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.106 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

