Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $44,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $57.45.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB)
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.