Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,152 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $76,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RYN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,109. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.07 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.35.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, for a total transaction of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

(Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.