RealFevr (FEVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

RealFevr (FEVR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 24th. During the last week, RealFevr has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $8,158.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00771557 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016522 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 15,453,746,771 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr.

RealFevr Coin Trading

