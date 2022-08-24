RealTract One Day Volume Reaches $1,218.00 (RET)

RealTract (RET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. One RealTract coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, RealTract has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $349,543.09 and approximately $1,218.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004664 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,440.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003813 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00033449 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00077400 BTC.

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network.

Buying and Selling RealTract

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

