Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 9.6%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 1,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 955,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 595,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
