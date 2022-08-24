Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 9.6%

Posted by on Aug 24th, 2022

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58. 1,746 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 955,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of -0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,718,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 37,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $335,881.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,581.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,963 in the last three months. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,656,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,233 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,875,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,835,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,084,000 after purchasing an additional 690,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 595,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.