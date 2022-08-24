Ren Trading 21% Lower This Week (REN)

Ren (REN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Ren coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a total market cap of $132.95 million and approximately $27.71 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,251.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00128646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00079697 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a coin. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.