Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LivaNova (LIVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) in the last few weeks:

8/16/2022 – LivaNova had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – LivaNova had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/14/2022 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

LivaNova Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 8,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Get LivaNova PLC alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivaNova

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in LivaNova by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,442,000 after buying an additional 111,520 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,872,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after buying an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivaNova by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,406,000 after buying an additional 34,304 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after buying an additional 122,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its stake in LivaNova by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 1,734,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,647,000 after buying an additional 609,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.