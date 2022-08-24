Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for LivaNova (LIVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ: LIVN) in the last few weeks:
- 8/16/2022 – LivaNova had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $85.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 8/4/2022 – LivaNova had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $106.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2022 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/22/2022 – LivaNova was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/14/2022 – LivaNova was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
LivaNova Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $65.19. 8,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,292. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.47. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.41 and a beta of 0.89.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
