Resolute Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Resolute Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resolute Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 234,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CQQQ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.58. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.