Reviewing CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) and CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.5% of Rimini Street shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CoStar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rimini Street and CoStar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $374.43 million 1.23 $75.22 million $0.72 7.29 CoStar Group $1.94 billion 14.47 $292.56 million $0.84 84.58

Volatility & Risk

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Rimini Street. Rimini Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rimini Street has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoStar Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and CoStar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 19.08% -96.56% 26.78% CoStar Group 16.03% 7.31% 5.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and CoStar Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 2 0 2.67 CoStar Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Rimini Street presently has a consensus price target of $8.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.25%. CoStar Group has a consensus price target of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 17.35%. Given Rimini Street’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rimini Street is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Summary

CoStar Group beats Rimini Street on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. Rimini Street, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information. The company also provides Lease Comps and Analysis, a tool to capture, manage, and maintain lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis; Public Record, a searchable database of commercially-zoned parcels; CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate lease administration, portfolio management, and lease accounting compliance software solution; and CoStar Risk Analytics and CoStar Investment Analysis that provides market research, consulting and analysis, portfolio and debt analysis, and management and reporting services, as well as STAR Report that offers benchmarking and analytics services for the hospitality industry. In addition, it offers apartment marketing sites, such as ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, WestsideRentals.com, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com, Apartamentos.com, and Off Campus Partners; LoopNet Premium Lister; LoopNet Diamond, Platinum, and Gold Ads; LandsofAmerica.com, LandAndFarm.com, and LandWatch.com for rural land for-sale; BizBuySell.com, BizQuest.com, and FindaFranchise.com for operating businesses and franchises for-sale; Ten-X, an online auction platform for commercial real estate; and HomeSnap, an online and mobile software platform, as well as Homes.com, a homes for sale listings site. CoStar Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

