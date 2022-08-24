Reviewing Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.72 $534.09 million $2.22 23.00 First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 14.57 $271.00 million $2.35 22.36

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 43.54% 16.30% 5.20% First Industrial Realty Trust 62.25% 13.84% 7.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gaming and Leisure Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 5 1 2.67 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus target price of $55.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.38%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Risk and Volatility

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 127.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

