RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.45 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $44.45 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00762409 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016493 BTC.
RichQUACK.com Coin Profile
RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.
RichQUACK.com Coin Trading
