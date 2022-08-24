RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $44.45 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. RichQUACK.com has a total market capitalization of $44.45 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RichQUACK.com coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00762409 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016493 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Coin Profile

RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack.

RichQUACK.com Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RichQUACK.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

