Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys $199,305.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $199,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,754,307 shares in the company, valued at $34,802,425.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Jay Farner bought 21,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $199,662.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Jay Farner purchased 19,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,786.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Jay Farner purchased 19,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $198,720.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner acquired 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner bought 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner bought 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner bought 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 1,663,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 14.97 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

